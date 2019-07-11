Nintendo has announced Nintendo Switch Lite, the long-rumored mini version of the Switch. The new device will play all games in the existing Switch library. Please take a look at the announcement video directly from Nintendo.
"Adding Nintendo Switch Lite to the lineup gives gamers more color and price point options," said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. "Now consumers can choose the system that best suits how they like to play their favorite Nintendo Switch games."
Nintendo Switch Lite has integrated controllers and is smaller than the original Nintendo Switch. It does not have a kickstand, nor does it support output to TVs. The device will not ship with a dock or HDMI cable as a result. Nintendo has created a website where customers can compare Switch models to pick the device perfect for their needs. Nintendo notes that there will be support for all existing Switch titles, although some games will have restrictions. Nintendo Switch Lite can play games in the Switch library that support handheld mode, and if the game requires Joy-Con controllers, players will have to buy those separately. Wireless controllers can still be connected to Switch Lite. Look for the Handheld Mode icon on the eShop to make sure the game will be compatible with the new Nintendo Switch Lite.
Nintendo Switch Lite is 3.6 inches high by 8.2 inches long and 0.55 inches deep. The screen is 5.5 inches in diagonal and the batter life will last 3-7 hours. The device will come in three colors at launch: yellow, grey and turquoise. Nintendo claims more demanding titles like "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" will play for 4 hours on the new handheld device.
Nintendo Switch Lite will cost $199.99 and will be available on September 20, 2019.
