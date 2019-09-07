Sept. 07-- Sep. 7--Spokane author and naturalist Jack Nisbet will lead a hike through the Waikiki Springs property at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.
The hike will go through private lands normally closed to the public. The landowners have given permission to the Inland Northwest Land Conservancy, the sponsors of the hike.
Nisbet will talk about the area's plants, animals, local history and future conservation potential.
The hike costs $15. Participants should come prepared for a 3-mile hike. Meet at 12354 N Fairwood Dr. To register online, visit facebook.com/events/ 484345109015963/.