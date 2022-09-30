NEW YORK — The Yankees are back in the Bronx this weekend for their final regular-season series, this time as newly crown American League East champions, and Yankee Stadium was sold out again Friday night. This made it four packed houses in a row, all for the same reason.
Everyone showed up again hoping to see Aaron Judge homer.
This time, everyone wanted to see No. 62, a new league record. Roger Maris Jr. was in the stands again after being in Toronto this week when Judge hit one on Wednesday night to tie his late father, whose 61 in ‘61 beat Babe Ruth’s 60 in 1927.
The nonstop buzz for Judge turned to be one of the few Yankees highlights, that plus the return of DJ LeMahieu and a fifth-inning home run from hot-hitting rookie Oswaldo Cabrera that tied the game for a few minutes .
There was No. 62, no Yankees victory and a possible season-ending injury to Zack Britton in a 2-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
In his first game sitting on 61 homers, Judge was 1-for-2 with two walks and a strikeout leading off and playing right field. He has six more games to pass Maris.
Orioles starter Jordan Lyles did a good job allowing one run and four hits over seven innings. Judge was challenged in all three of their battles, which included a strikeout swinging in the first, single to center in the third and seven-pitch walk in the sixth.
