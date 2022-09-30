SPORTS-AARON-JUDGE-YANKEES-ROLL-SNAKE-8-NJA.jpg

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge fouls off a pitch during his first at-bat against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Yankee Stadium. Judge struck out.

 Andrew Mills

NEW YORK — The Yankees are back in the Bronx this weekend for their final regular-season series, this time as newly crown American League East champions, and Yankee Stadium was sold out again Friday night. This made it four packed houses in a row, all for the same reason.

Everyone showed up again hoping to see Aaron Judge homer.



