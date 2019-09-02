WASHINGTON _ Noah Syndergaard recaptured his dominant form Monday in the Mets' 7-3 win over the Nationals.
Rebounding from the worst start of his career last week against the Cubs, Syndergaard struck out 10 and walked none in seven shutout innings, scattering just three hits. He retired 16 Nationals in a row in between Trea Turner's single to lead off the first inning and Andrew Stevenson's pinch hit single in the sixth.
Manager Mickey Callaway removed Syndergaard in favor of pinch hitter Luis Guillorme in the top of the eighth, with Syndergaard at just 90 pitches. Syndergaard has not thrown more than 100 pitches in a game since July 24.
In his past three starts, Syndergaard (10-7, 3.97) has walked one out of 65 batters, about one-quarter of his usual walk rate.
The Mets were one out away from a shutout when Tyler Bashlor allowed a three-run home run to Asdrubal Cabrera. Edwin Diaz entered to get the final out.
The Mets blew the game open with a five-run rally in the fourth inning. Jeff McNeil walloped a two-run homer to right-center, snapping his career-worst 0-for-15 drought and scoring Rene Rivera (walk). After Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto singled, J.D. Davis smoked a two-run double in the leftfield corner.
That ended righthander Joe Ross' day after 3 2/3 innings. His seventh run allowed came when Brandon Nimmo grounded an RBI double down the first base line off reliever Austin Voth. It was Nimmo's first hit (after three walks in three plate appearances) after returning from the injured list Sunday.
