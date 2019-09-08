Sept. 08-- Sep. 8--Here are the nominees for The Columbian high school football player of the week for the week ending Sept. 7.
Nominees
* JACOB AYERS, COLUMBIA RIVER: Ayers caught five passes for 200 yards, including four for touchdowns in the Chieftains' loss to Centralia.
* JACQUES BADOLOTO-BIRDSELL, CAMAS: Badoloto-Birdsell rushed for 196 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown in the Papermakers' win over Lincoln.
* ZYELL GRIFFIN, EVERGREEN: Griffin caught seven passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns, including a 99-yard touchdown play, in the Plainsmen's loss to Heritage.
* ISAIAH JONES, UNION: Jones rushed for 205 yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns in the Titans' win over Mountain View.
* TOM LAMBERT, LA CENTER: Lambert completed 9 of 12 passes for 114 yards and 1 touchdown and rushed 25 times for 145 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats' win over Ridgefield.