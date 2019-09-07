Sept. 07-- Sep. 7--Wyatt Partridge had a 35-yard rushing touchdown and an 86-yard kickoff return score in Castle Rock's 48-12 season-opening loss to Hoquiam. The Rockets trailed 14-0 at hafltime and 21-14 midway through the third quarter.
Matt Brown and Daniel McMillan each had three touchdowns for Hoquiam. The Rockets play Mark Morris on Friday.
HOQUIAM 48, CASTLE ROCK 12
Castle Rock 0 0 12 0 -- 12
Hoquiam 7 7 21 13 -- 48
First quarter
H -- Matt Brown 2 run (kick good)
Second quarter
H -- Matt Brown 36 pass from Dane McMillan (kick good)
Third quarter
C -- Wyatt Partridge 35 run (pass fail)
H -- Cameron Bumstead 43 pass from McMillan (kick good)
C -- Partridge 86 kickoff return (pass fail)
H -- Kyle Larson 21 pass from Brown (kick good)
H -- Bumstead 50 run (kick fail)
Fourth quarter
H -- Malik Eaton 11 run (kick good)
H -- Ben Estes 37 pass from McMillan (kick good)