July 24-- Jul. 24--BEND, Ore. -- Yakima Valley's two All-Star representatives didn't get to contribute too much Tuesday night, but at least they were on the winning side.
Left-handed pitcher Jack Gonzales threw a scoreless inning, while teammate Joe Magrisi didn't make it into the game, but their North teammates, sparked by a nine-run second inning, routed the South 14-1 in the West Coast League All-Star Game at Vince Genna Stadium.
Gonzales worked out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in his one inning of work, getting Patrick Caufield to hit into a 5-4-3 double play to end the seventh. The right-hander allowed two hits, walked one and had a strikeout.
Magrisi, who started Yakima Valley's game Saturday at Victoria, was not one of the nine pitchers used by the North in the combined six-hitter (all singles).
Meanwhile, the North hitters unloaded on the South staff, rolling up 20 hits.
Victoria's Parker Bramlett and Bellingham's Jack Machtolf led the charge with four hits apiece, with Wenatchee's Ryan Altenberger driving in four runs -- highlighted by a three-run homer in the sixth -- and Victoria's Jason Willow collecting three RBI.
Leading 1-0 after one, the North broke the game open in the second, although just two of the nine runs were earned. Willow had a two-run double and Troy Viola had a two-run single in the frame.
Yakima Valley (7-6) returns to league play Wednesday with the start of a three-game series at Kelowna.
The Pippins sit in third place in the North Division, two games behind Victoria (9-4), which also won the first half title. Wenatchee (8-4) is a half game back of the HarbourCats and 11/2 games in front of Yakima Valley.