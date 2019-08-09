SEOUL, South Korea _ North Korea on Saturday fired two "unidentified projectiles" from a site on the country's east coast, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the projectiles were launched into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, from the city of Hamhung, according to Yonhap.
"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture," the agency quoted the JCS as saying.
The launches come just days after North Korea conducted missile tests in what it said was an "adequate warning" to the U.S. and South Korea in response to ongoing joint military exercises.
Speaking to reporters outside the White House before news of the latest launches emerged, U.S. President Donald Trump said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wasn't happy with the joint military exercises.
"He wasn't happy with the tests _ the war games. The war games on the other side, with the United States," Trump said.
"I've never liked it either ... I don't like paying for it," the president said.
He also again downplayed Pyongyang's recent string of tests. "The missile tests have all been short-range. No ballistic missile tests. No long-range missiles," Trump told reporters.
U.N. resolutions prohibit North Korea from launching ballistic missiles, whether short, medium or long range.
Pyongyang and Washington are currently trying to relaunch stalled talks on North Korea's nuclear weapons programs and economic sanctions.
Trump and Kim met in June in the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas and agreed to restart talks. That meeting came after a second summit between the leaders in Hanoi in February failed to yield a deal on North Korea's nuclear disarmament and the reduction of sanctions.
