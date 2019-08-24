Aug. 24-- Aug. 24--NorthTown Mall owner Chicago-based Brookfield Properties recently filed a pair of lawsuits seeking the eviction of Wetzel's Pretzels and Orange Julius because of several months of unpaid rent.
The lawsuit, filed earlier this week in Spokane County Superior Court, alleges Teton Group LLC -- the franchisee of Wetzel's Pretzels and Orange Julius -- owes more than $58,890 in unpaid rent for both restaurants.
Brookfield Properties entered into a 10-year lease with Teton Group LLC in 2012 to operate Wetzel's Pretzels and Orange Julius, with monthly rents of $5,548 and $3,350, respectively, according to the lawsuit.
The suit alleges Todd Hendricks -- principal for Teton Group LLC -- has failed to pay rent since December 2018 for Orange Julius. It also indicates Hendricks owes rent dating back to February for Wetzel's Pretzels.
Brookfield Properties served Hendricks with a three-day notice to pay rent or vacate NorthTown Mall on Aug. 5. Both tenants were open for business as of Friday.
Attorney Parker Keehn of Seattle-based Carney, Badley and Spellman, who is representing Brookfield Properties, declined to comment on the lawsuits.
Brookfield Properties and Hendricks did not respond to requests for comment.
Brookfield Properties is seeking $92,734 for unpaid rent, damages and attorney fees.
Hendricks has until Aug. 30 to respond to the lawsuit.
Pasadena, California-based Wetzel's Pretzels, a franchisee of fast-food restaurants founded in 1994, has more than 300 locations worldwide. Orange Julius, a subsidiary of Dairy Queen, was founded in 1926 and has more than 5,000 independently owned and operated locations worldwide.