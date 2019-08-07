Aug. 07-- Aug. 7--BOISE -- Los Angeles Angels fifth-ranked prospect Jeremiah Jackson hit a grand slam in a five-run third inning and the Pioneer League All-Stars beat the Northwest League All-Stars 11-7 at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
Jackson, who plays for the Orem Owlz, finished 1 for 5 with three strikeouts as the Pioneer League's designated hitter. The 19-year-old shortstop has 14 home runs and 38 RBIs in 45 games for the Owlz this season.
Five Spokane Indians were named to the NWL team. Designated hitter Blaine Crim, right fielder Kellen Strahm and catcher David Garcia started, while pitchers Ricky Vanasco and Daniel Robert were reserves.
Crim paced the NWL squad, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
After a scoreless first, Vanasco relieved NWL starting pitcher Kervin Castro (Salem-Keizer) and tossed a perfect frame while collecting a pair of strikeouts. The Texas Rangers' 24th-ranked prospect threw 11 of his 15 pitches for strikes.
In the bottom half, Crim drew a walk and Strahm (0 for 2, one run) reached on a fielder's choice. Both scored on a double by Eugene's Chase Strumpf.
The Pioneer stars put up five runs the top of the third against Everett's Damon Casetta-Stubbs.
It stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth. Garcia led off with a single and the NWL loaded the bases. Everett's Patrick Frick singled to right to plate Garcia (1 for 2, one run), then Crim followed with a line-drive single to left to drive in two more.
Everett's Trent Tinglestad delivered the fourth run of the frame with a two-out single.
The Pioneers answered with four in the sixth, including home runs by Eric Yang (Billings) and Jon Littell (Ogden) off Hillsboro's Marcos Tineo, to make it 9-6.
Ogden's Sam McWilliams added a two-run shot in the eighth off Eugene's Riley McCauley.
The Indians (6-7 second half) resume play on Thursday against Tri-City (7-6) at Avista Stadium at 6:30 p.m.