NEW YORK _ A bull-headed Texas man brought his version of the rodeo to the Financial District on Saturday.
Tevon Varlack of Dallas went wild on Broadway's famous Charging Bull statue, bashing the bronze beast so hard he damaged one of its horns.
"F--- Donald Trump," Varlack, 42, screeched over and over during the attack, said a homeless man who saw the scene unfold on Broadway near Morris Street around 12:30 p.m.
Varlack used a metal object of some sort to beat the bull's horn _ one witness said it looked like a silver guitar.
Stunned witnesses called 911 as Varlack _ clad in blue hat, white shirt and black pants _ "whacked the bull upside the head," one police source said. The attack left a gaping hole in the bull's right horn.
Officers quickly corralled the suspect.
"Why attack the bull?" wondered the homeless witness, who did not want to give his name.
Cops said the answer to that question was not immediately clear.
Varlack is charged with criminal mischief, weapons possession and disorderly conduct.
Tourists taking snapshots of the 7,100-pound bull, created by Sicilian artist Arturo Di Modica and installed in 1989, had no sympathy for Varlack.
"It's selfish," said Ryan Taylor, 28. "There are more impactful ways to say what you need to say."
___
(c)2019 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTOS (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194): BULLSTATUE