July 26-- Jul. 26--PASCO -- Obie Ricumstrict hit two home runs and the Spokane Indians cruised to a 14-4 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils in the rubber game of a three-game Northwest League series at Gesa Stadium on Thursday.
Tri-City committed seven errors -- six by Carlos Luis at third base.
Ricumstrict finished 2 for 5 with two runs and four RBIs. Blaine Crim went 5 for 6 with two runs and Luis Asuncion punished his former team with a 2-for-5 night with five RBIs.
The Indians (2-1) exploded for 10 runs in the second inning -- with considerable assistance from the Dust Devils defense.
Crim led off with a double and Asuncion singled him home. David Garcia reached on Luis' first error of the night then Ricumstrict made it count, clubbing a three-run homer to make it 4-0.
With one down, Cristian Inoa reached on Luis' second error of the inning. Jake Hoover grounded to short, but Jordy Barley booted it and all hands were safe. Kenen Irizarry lined a single to left to load the bases.
Kellen Strahm hit a routine grounder to third, but Luis couldn't handle it and two runs scored. Crim followed with his second double of the inning, plating Strahm for an 8-0 lead.
Crim moved up on a wild pitch an scored on a deep fly by Asuncion. Garcia singled, Ricumstrict drew a walk and Stanley Martinez singled to bring in the 10th run of the frame.
Asuncion added a two-out, two-run double in the third after Hoover and Strahm drew walks.
Ricumstrict added his fourth homer of the season in the sixth and the Indians tacked on another run in the seventh on yet another error by Luis.
Juan Mejia was awarded the win. He tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief and struck out three. Triston Polley struck out a pair in a scoreless ninth inning.