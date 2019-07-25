BEREA, Ohio _ If the first practice of Browns training camp is any indication, it's safe to believe the hype about the impact Odell Beckham Jr. should have on his new team.
Beckham stole the show Thursday as camp opened and wowed the win-starved fans in attendance with back-to-back highlight catches in the first 11-on-11 drill.
With quarterback Baker Mayfield throwing against the first-team defense, Beckham ran a go route as cornerback Terrance Mitchell covered him, leaped and caught a pass over his shoulder before running out of bounds. The next play, Beckham bobbled the ball as Mitchell tried to knock it away and caught it on his knees along the sideline.
The crowd went wild after each play.
"I could feel the hunger and the want to win from these fans," Beckham said after practice, "and that's just something we just want to be able to showcase and give to them.
"I do love the love, and I just want to be able to spread that through this community, through this team and build something special."
___
(c)2019 Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio)
Visit the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio) at www.ohio.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.