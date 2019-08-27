Aug. 27-- Aug. 27--SOAP LAKE -- Three officers were assaulted in an incident near Soap Lake over the weekend in connection with a bicycle theft case.
On Saturday Soap Lake Police Department Sgt. Spencer Nulph reportedly received a call in reference to two bicycles that were stolen on Friday. The victim identified possible suspects and as a result of his investigation Nulph drove to the 20000 block of Road B.5 NE. Nulph reportedly spotted one of the bicycles hanging out of the truck of a vehicle that was in the driveway of a residence.
Nulph, an additional SLPD officer and an Ephrata Police Department officer responded to the residence.
"As they were waiting for a tow truck, the owners of the vehicle arrived back home and became confrontational with the officers. It was explained several times that (the) vehicle was being impound(ed) pending a search warrant for stolen property," reads a statement from the SLPD. "After several commands to leave or be arrested, Holly McVay attempted to enter the vehicle."
As Nulph was attempting to place McVay into custody she allegedly punched him. Her teenage son reportedly attempted to intervene, but was stopped by an EPD officer. At some point another of McVay's teenage sons attempted to intervene, but his attempt was thwarted by police and he was taken into custody along with his mother and brother.
McVay was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of third-degree assault and resisting arrest. The juveniles were booked into juvenile detention on the same charges as McVay, with the younger teen receiving an additional charge of third-degree theft.
There were no substantial injuries in the incident. One SLPD patrol vehicle did receive some damage, however.