Sept. 03-- Sep. 3--VANCOUVER, Wash. -- Seven more experts soon will join forensic scientists at the Washington State Patrol's crime laboratory here to help clear the state's backlog of untested sexual assault kits. Two robots working 24 hours a day also will be part of that effort.
But even as work ramps up to staff and outfit the high-throughput testing lab funded with millions in the state budget approved earlier this year, authorities still don't know the exact number of untested kits. They estimate around 10,000, but with more law enforcement agencies, hospitals and colleges finding forgotten kits in back rooms and closets, they may never know.
"It changes on a daily basis," said Bruce Siggins, laboratory manager. "We don't know what's out there."
Siggins joined several other forensic scientists and State Patrol officials last week in a tour of the Vancouver lab with state Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale. She and Rep. Tina Orwall, D-Des Moines, co-sponsored House Bill 1166, which dedicated funding to clear the backlog of untested sexual assault kits in two years and ensure that all newly submitted kits be processed in 45 days or less. In the past, testing has taken anywhere from 12 to 18 months.
The legislation also established a Survivor Bill of Rights, requires law enforcement to undergo specialized trauma-informed training and prohibits destruction of rape kits, some of which date back decades. Under the Bill of Rights, survivors no longer have to pay hospitals to process their own rape kits.
The number of untested rape kits has increased in Washington state as law enforcement agencies have turned in more kits. In November the total was thought to be 6,460, but that rose to 8,000 when the bill unanimously passed the House in early March. The $12 million in funding not only hires more forensic scientists and the most advanced equipment they can access for testing the kits, but also has helped pay for a private firm to do some testing in an effort to whittle the backlog.
When the high-throughput lab in Vancouver is fully operational in July 2020, it will process more than 2,000 sexual assault kits a year. "That's why we wanted that money, to catch up and not be behind," Mosbrucker said.
The 30,000-square-foot, two-story lab is one of five multi-service crime laboratories State Patrol operates; the others are in Seattle, Tacoma, Marysville and Spokane. WSP also runs limited-service crime laboratories in Kennewick and Tumwater, and the CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) Laboratory in Seattle.
Information from the kits is entered into CODIS, which often connects cases to suspects, Mosbrucker said. "We're taking these results and putting them through CODIS; now we're getting a 33 percent hit. That means that DNA has perpetrated before," she said.
About 60 percent of the caseload of the Vancouver lab, which serves Yakima County, is sexual assault kits, said Trevor Chowen, supervising forensic scientist with the State Patrol's crime laboratory division.
And though scientists are unsure of the year of the oldest untested kit, age doesn't matter if the evidence has been stored correctly.
"If it's preserved well, it can last quite long. We work 30-, 40-year-old cold cases," Chowen said.
After taking a look at the DNA lab remodel architectural plans, Mosbrucker and others headed upstairs to the unfinished space that will house the high-throughput lab. The two robots, which will handle liquids, will be in place by Nov. 1, Siggins said. One additional staffer has been hired, with interviews underway for the other new positions.
Scientists explained the system of tracking all incoming sexual assault kits with bar codes, processing them in the order they arrive and getting them back to the agencies that sent them as quickly as possible because of limited storage, though they have made room for more in Vancouver.
Untested rape kits are an issue across the country. In 2016, Washington became the first state in the nation to work on an online statewide tracking system for survivors to check the testing status of a kit. The system went live late last year. It's another effort to ensure that survivors know their cases are being taken seriously and investigated.
It's sobering to think of untested sexual assault kits sitting on shelves for years, Siggins said. Rape is an underreported crime; ambitious efforts to clear the sexual assault kit backlog and ensure efficient processing in the future may encourage others to step forward and hopefully get justice.
"I'm very grateful for the dollars and grateful to have top-of-the line equipment to get 2,000 (sexual assault kits processed) a year," Mosbrucker said. "We want to make those survivors as whole as possible."
Reach Tammy Ayer at tayer@yakimaherald.com or on Facebook.