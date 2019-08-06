COLUMBUS, Ohio _ Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine asked lawmakers Tuesday to act on red-flag laws, background checks, and tougher penalties for violent felons to deal with gun violence and mental health in the wake of Sunday's mass shooting in Dayton.
The governor released more than 10 items he is asking the state legislature to take action on to fight gun violence.
DeWine announced plans for safety protection orders, also known as red-flag laws. He said police need to be able to reach out to people who are "dangers to themselves and others."
DeWine mentioned that when he was in Dayton Sunday night, the crowd in the Oregon District shouted at him to "Do Something."
"Some in the crowd were angry," Gov. DeWine said. "They should be angry."
He said there were people there "as far as you could see."
"They chanted Do Something, and they are absolutely right."
The governor also said he is urging the state legislature to pass background checks for all gun sales, except for those between family members. There is a separate effort to put this issue on the statewide ballot in 2020.
DeWine also plans to free up psychiatric care across the state. He said the hospitals lack beds because they are filled up with court-ordered people. He said nearly 80% of people in those hospitals are nonviolent.
On Monday, President Donald Trump also addressed the shooting saying that Congress must enact so called "red-flag laws" which bar those deemed a risk to safety from owning firearms.
DeWine also says money in the new state budget will be used provide "wraparound services" to put mental health professionals in schools and telemedicine.
DeWine also called for tougher penalties for felons who use a gun when committing a felony.
The governor also wants to crack down on sales. He called for tougher penalties on "straw purchases." He also wants to increase the penalty for those who purchase guns for kids and make it punishable by up to 3 years in prison.
DeWine also wants to improve a school violence tip line for schools.
"We're asking people to step up," DeWine said.
DeWine also wants money allocated to strengthen "soft targets" like the Oregon District. He is also asking the Department of Public Service to monitor social media for threatening messages.
"We have seen too much hate, and we've seen hate targeted at religious groups," DeWine said. "Our state is heartbroken. If we do these things it will matter," he said.
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley called Gov. DeWine's proposals a "step in the right direction."
"Last year, the Ohio Legislature was debating extreme proposals about arming preschool teachers. Today, we're finally talking about common-sense ideas like universal background checks. I appreciate Governor DeWine listening to the people of Dayton, and following his prayers for our community with action. I hope the legislature will follow his example," Mayor Whaley said.
DeWine says President Donald Trump is coming to the Dayton area on Wednesday, but he didn't have much information.
"I don't know the details," DeWine said.
State senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina, on Monday said that the Ohio Senate has "talked numerous times with the governor about a 'red flag' provision and what that could look like ... It's an issue we can look at and might be able to work through."
Obhof said lawmakers had concern about a "red flag" law unsuccessfully sought last year by then-Gov. John Kasich, feeling it lacked due process and the right to confront the accuser. DeWine also said ensuring due process is a priority in any bill he may seek.
Asked about other changes, such as a limit on magazine capacity _ the Dayton shooter had a 100-shot magazine _ Obhof said, "We're happy to sit down with the governor and talk about it."
"Both before and after (the Dayton shooting), our first priority is to make sure our policies reflect the importance of safety to the population, that they reflect the values of the people of Ohio," Obhof said.
Terry Russell, executive director of NAMI Ohio, hopes DeWine and the state will invest in making mental health services more readily available in hopes of identifying and treating would-be shooters.
"The statistics clearly show the vast majority of people with mental illness do not commit violence or break the law," Russell said. "However, it is clear, that without treatment, a very small percentage of the severely mentally ill are at greater risk of violent behavior."
People who notice friends or relatives with violent obsessions must steer them to immediate and long-term treatment, Russell said.
"If somebody doesn't recognize it, then when we end up with what we had over the weekend" he said of the Dayton shooter and his killing-fueled thoughts.
The U.S. House in February passed two bills aimed at strengthening the background check requirements to own guns. The first measure would bar most person-to-person firearm transfers unless a background check could be conducted. The bill aimed to eliminate what gun control advocates have called a loophole that enables people to buy firearms without a background check at gun shows or as a private sale.
That bill passed 240-190, with all Ohio Republicans opposing it and all Ohio Democrats supporting it. In all, eight House Republicans joined Democrats to back that bill
The House also in February, by a 228-198 vote, passed a bill that would require firearms dealers to wait at least 10 days to receive a response from the background check system before going ahead with the sale. Currently, dealers can sell the firearm if they haven't received a response within three days. All Ohio Republicans opposed the measure while all Ohio Democrats supported it.
Both bills await action in the Senate, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejecting Democratic calls to put those measures to a vote.
Ohioans for Gun Safety is currently collecting signatures for a proposed law that would mandate background checks on nearly all gun sales, including those between private parties.
The group needs to gather 132,887 valid signatures from registered voters to present the citizen-initiated statute to the Ohio General Assembly. If lawmakers decline to adopt it, the group then must collect another 132,887 signatures to put the issue on the statewide ballot in 2020.
___
(Randly Ludlow of The Columbus Dispatch contributed to this report.)
___
(c) 2019The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio)
Visit The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio) at www.dispatch.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):