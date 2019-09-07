COLUMBUS, Ohio _ This was not supposed to be a cakewalk for Ohio State.
Cincinnati, coached by longtime Buckeye Luke Fickell, was expected to provide at least a moderate challenge on Saturday. The Bearcats were coming off an 11-win 2018 season and an opening victory over UCLA.
They were no match for the Buckeyes in No. 5 Ohio State's 42-0 victory in front of 104,089 at Ohio Stadium.
Just like last week against Florida Atlantic, Ohio State rolled to a 28-0 first-half lead. But unlike last week, when the Buckeyes relaxed after taking the big lead, there were little grounds for quibbling about this performance.
Justin Fields continued his impressive start to his Buckeye career. The sophomore quarterback completed 20 of 25 passes for 224 yards. He also ran for two touchdowns.
Running back J.K. Dobbins, who had a so-so game in the opener, ran for 141 yards in 17 carries, all in the first half. That included two touchdown runs, one for 60 yards, the second-longest of his career.
Ohio State's defense was just as impressive as it continues to put last year's horrors in the rear-view mirror. The Buckeyes shut down running back Michael Warren, holding him to only 15 yards in 10 carries. His longest carry was 4 yards.
Cincinnati had not been shut out since West Virginia blanked the Bearcats in 2005. Ohio State outgained UC 508-273.
Cincinnati threatened to score only twice in the first three quarters. The Bearcats converted a fourth down and got to the OSU 14 before settling for a field-goal attempt on fourth-and-2. But defensive end Chase Young, a dominating presence throughout, blocked the kick. Late in the fourth quarter, they got inside the 5-yard line but fumbled into the end zone for a touchback.
Cincinnati's only other prime scoring chance came in the third quarter when they got to the Buckeyes' 5. After a false-start penalty, linebacker Tuf Borland intercepted a deflected pass.
Special teams also got in the act. Ohio State's first touchdown was set up by a Drue Chrisman punt downed by Chris Olave at the 1. Cincinnati was conservative on its three-and-out possession and the Buckeyes got the ball back at the Cincinnati 41. Five plays later, Fields ran in from the 7 to start the rout.
Dobbins scored on a 4-yarder to cap an 87-yard drive to make it 14-0 and then scored on his 60-yarder, which was aided by wide receiver Austin Mack's downfield blocking.
Fields threw to freshman Garrett Wilson for a 9-yard touchdown to give the Buckeyes a 28-0 lead.
Ohio State's dominance continued in the second half. Fields scored on a 3-yard keeper and threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Hill early in the fourth quarter to end his day.
Cincinnati safety Kyriq McDonald was carted off the field after he collapsed during a second-quarter play. ABC's sideline reporter sideline reporter Allison Williams spoke with McDonald's mother, who said her son has a history of seizures.
___
(c) 2019The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio)
Visit The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio) at www.dispatch.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTOS (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):