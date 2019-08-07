NEW YORK _ Oliver North, whose questions about spending at the National Rifle Association led to his ouster as its president, has been subpoenaed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, according to people familiar with the matter.
James' request for information is part of a broader wave of subpoenas her office has sent to current and former NRA directors, one of the people said. It suggests she is taking a sweeping approach in her investigation of the gun rights organization after previously indicating she was looking into its finances and nonprofit status.
North is expected to testify within a month, one of the people said.
James opened the investigation into the New York-chartered nonprofit group in April following press reports of lavish spending by NRA Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre, who has denied wrongdoing.
Representatives of North and James declined requests for comment. The NRA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Internal divisions in the NRA spilled into public view after letters written by North to senior officers and directors were leaked to the press. North raised questions about spending on personal items and travel related to LaPierre, outside vendors and the group's outside legal counsel.
Subpoenas to NRA board members were previously reported by The New York Times.
___
(Voreacos reported from Newark, N.J.)
___
(c)2019 Bloomberg News
Visit Bloomberg News at www.bloomberg.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.