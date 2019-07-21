July 21-- Jul. 21--A 22-year-old Olympia man was flown to Haborview Medical Center in Seattle Saturday night after he was injured in a crash, the Washington State Patrol reported.
About 11:50 p.m. Saturday, troopers say the Olympia man was headed west on U.S. 12 in Oakville, Grays Harbor County, when he crossed the center line. Troopers say his Toyota Corolla then crashed into a Dodge Ram pickup that was headed east on U.S. 12.
A 33-year-old Winlock man driving the pickup and his three passengers were not injured, according to the State Patrol.
Troopers say the Olympia man faces a possible charge of driving under the influence.