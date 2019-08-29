Forget Josh Rosen's pedigree.
Ignore the hype he's had since high school, and his status as a former first-round pick.
If the young quarterback Miami traded a second- and fifth-round pick for this offseason shaved his beard and swapped jersey numbers with backup Jake Rudock for a day or a week of practice, would anyone notice?
That's a tough question to answer, but the fact that we can debate it, comparing a 2018 first-round pick with an undrafted journeyman barely hanging on in the NFL should reveal plenty.
At least to those who choose not to ignore it.
Rosen hasn't shown that he's good enough to lead an NFL franchise to the Super Bowl, and it's doubtful he'll ever become a player a franchise can build a dynasty around because there's nothing unique or extraordinary about his skill-set.
Rosen doesn't operate an offense at a high level because he struggles to read defenses, and often throws late passes. And even if he would improve in that area with experience and playing time, which is logical to expect, it is still the weakest aspect of his game and has been since college.
He doesn't have rare athleticism like Kyler Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner Arizona replaced him with, or a phenomenal arm like Buffalo's Josh Allen. Those traits give both of those youngsters an edge quarterbacks need to create game-changing plays.
And Rosen, who delivered a dismal 66.7 passer rating in the 14 games he played in for the Cardinals last season, hasn't exhibited the leadership traits required to have a team rally around him yet.
He could improve in all of these areas and blossom into a solid NFL starter, but what's the upside?
He ends up being Andy Dalton or Matt Schaub?
Is the 16th-best starting quarterback in the NFL good enough? And where would that leave this quarterback-starved franchise, which has had a painful history of investing in the wrong arm since Dan Marino retired after the 1999 season.
Whether the Dolphins have Rosen begin this season as the starter or not, he'll eventually unseat or replace veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. But he's not the quarterback who will change the trajectory of this floundering franchise.
That player could be available in the 2020 draft, which potentially features four quarterbacks _ Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon's Justin Herbert, Georgia's Jake Fromm and Utah State's Jordan Love _ most talent evaluators are excited to watch this season because they could show signs of being transformative NFL players.
"This quarterback class should be really good, but we've said that before. We said that during Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson's year, and none of them delivered how we'd hoped," said an NFL executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. "Let's watch and see how it plays out, who makes their team better, who struggles with injuries. The cream will rise to the top."
South Florida fans' standards need to be raised to prevent yet another dismal decade because the Dolphins have had a bad habit of investing in the wrong quarterback, and sticking with him too long.
This franchise spent five seasons having Jay Fielder quarterback a team with an elite defense.
Miami wasted three seasons on Chad Henne as a starter, and it took the Dolphins seven years to conclude Ryan Tannehill was nothing more than an average NFL starter.
That's almost two decades wasted.
Considering the depths of disarray this franchise has been in, the Dolphins can't afford to waste any more seasons on mediocre-to-average quarterbacks, and this just might be the year to bottom out, and be bad enough to land the early pick needed to select an elite arm.
Good franchises don't need the first overall pick to find a game changer, but the Dolphins don't deserve that level of trust after the past several years.
The odds of one of the top 2020 quarterbacks changing the trajectory of the franchise like an Andrew Luck did for the Indianapolis Colts back in 2012 seems high.
Knowing there's a chance Tagovailoa could become the next Steve Young, or Herbert could be the second coming of Philip Rivers, it's time for the Dolphins to conduct a much-needed do-over of that infamous "Suck for Luck" season in 2011.
This is the year where bad means good, and losses ultimately could lead to a winning era if these college quarterbacks don't regress this season, and they indeed enter the NFL as the next generation of elite passers.
That's why Alabama, Oregon, Georgia and Utah State's games need to be as closely examined this football season as the Dolphins' contests.
Can Tagovailoa lead Alabama to another national championship?
"You're getting a guy that has an elite level of understanding of the game of football," Draft Network analyst Jordan Reid said, referring to Tagovailoa, who he views as the top draft eligible quarterback in 2020. "Even though he has terrific surrounding weapons, he's still able to overcompensate for that with his accuracy and off-script creation. ... The biggest downfall for him right now is his durability."
Will Herbert, who many evaluators felt would have been a top-five pick in the 2019 draft, make better decisions after deciding to play one more season of college football?
"He has a really strong arm and is able to layer the ball to all three levels of the field. He's a very smart kid. Hasn't made a B since high school, so he's going to represent your franchise the way you need him to," Reid said. "But on the flip-side of it, durability is a concern. But the biggest thing that comes up with him is consistency and how much can he be a leader."
Can Fromm shed his conservative Alex Smith-type reputation, and be more of the "gunslinger" the Bulldogs need to take Georgia to a championship game?
Is Love, the unheralded phenom playing for a small program on the west coast, going to clean up his game and continue to entice evaluators much like Philadelphia's Carson Wentz once did.
If Rosen falls short of leading these Dolphins to a winning season, Miami must put itself in position to secure a quarterback that can lead this franchise to the next tier because good is no longer good enough.
Pedigree, promise and hope can only take a franchise so far, which is exactly why the Dolphins need to ensure they do what it takes to position themselves to land a quarterback for the future.
