July 31-- Jul. 31--Thursday.1

THEATER

"A Midsummer Night's Dream": 7 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.

"The Odyssey": 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

COMEDY

The GBU: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Friday.2

THEATER

"Twelfth Night": 7 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.

"The Odyssey": 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

COMEDY

Dynamic Duos: 9 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $12. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Saturday.3

THEATER

"A Midsummer Night's Dream": 7 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.

"The Odyssey": 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

COMEDY

Dynamic Duos: 9 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $12. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Sunday.4

THEATER

"Twelfth Night": 4 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.

Thursday.8

THEATER

"Twelfth Night": 7 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.

"The Odyssey": 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

COMEDY

The GBU: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

