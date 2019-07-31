July 31-- Jul. 31--Thursday.1
THEATER
"A Midsummer Night's Dream": 7 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.
"The Odyssey": 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
COMEDY
The GBU: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Friday.2
THEATER
"Twelfth Night": 7 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.
"The Odyssey": 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
COMEDY
Dynamic Duos: 9 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $12. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Saturday.3
THEATER
"A Midsummer Night's Dream": 7 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.
"The Odyssey": 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
COMEDY
Dynamic Duos: 9 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $12. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.
Sunday.4
THEATER
"Twelfth Night": 4 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.
Thursday.8
THEATER
"Twelfth Night": 7 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.
"The Odyssey": 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
COMEDY
The GBU: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.