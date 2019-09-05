Sept. 05-- Sep. 5--Thursday

Sept. 5

COMEDY

The GBU: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

READINGS

Back Room Lit Lab: 6:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

Friday

Sept. 6

COMEDY

Improv Evolution: 9 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Saturday

Sept. 7

COMEDY

Improv Evolution: 9 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Thursday

Sept. 12

COMEDY

The GBU: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Friday

Sept. 13

THEATER

"And Then There Were None": 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

"Murder at the Manor": 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $10. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

COMEDY

Improv Evolution: 9 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Saturday

Sept. 14

MUSIC

Sea Notes Big Band: 7:30 p.m., Oak Harbor Elks Lodge, 155 NE Ernst St., Oak Harbor. $10.

THEATER

"And Then There Were None": 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

"Murder at the Manor": 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $10. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

COMEDY

Improv Evolution: 9 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Sunday

Sept. 15

MUSIC

Diana Krall: 7 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

"And Then There Were None": 2 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

"Murder at the Manor": 2 and 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $10. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

