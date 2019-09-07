Sept. 07-- Sep. 7--Here's a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
BUILDING FIRE
The Mount Vernon Fire Department responded Wednesday to a report of a fire in a second-story unit of an apartment complex in the 300 block of Union Court.
Crews responded about 5:30 p.m. and found light smoke coming from one of the units. The resident had apparently knocked over a lit candle and an open bottle of nail polish, which caused a small fire in the apartment.
A desk, window, blinds and clothing were damaged, but the resident used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire before crews arrived.
Mount Vernon Fire Chief Bryan Brice said the incident is a good reminder about having working fire extinguishers in homes.
"If the tenant did not use a fire extinguisher on this incident, we would have arrived to a fully-involved structure fire," he said.
BURGLARY
The Skagit County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two reported incidents at Skagit County Fire District 3's Conway station.
About 5:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the station in the 21000 block of Greenfield Street to a report that a man -- who was not one of the station's firefighters -- was in the building, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
The man was gone when deputies arrived, but his description matched that of a person a firefighter reported he had seen earlier in the day driving one of the department's vehicles near Samish Island, Clark said.
The vehicle had been returned to the station by the time the man was seen in the station, he said.
The same person returned to the department later that night, Clark said, but was again gone by the time deputies arrived.