During an era when everyone else in a Ravens uniform lived in the giant shadow of Ray Lewis, safety Ed Reed proved great leaders come in all shapes and sizes.
He didn't suck the air out of every room he entered. He never projected what baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson famously called "the magnitude of me."
He spoke softly and played his rear end off, creating the perfect balance to the louder-than-life Lewis, who he will join in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Canton, Ohio.
It had to be that way, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said this week. But the coach who inherited two of the greatest defensive players ever when he arrived in Baltimore in 2008 didn't give it much thought at the time because they worked together so seamlessly.
"I never thought about that, because it just was," Harbaugh said, "and when I came here, they were here, and they had kind of worked out their balance."
Lewis never met a big moment he couldn't turn into a motivational speech. Reed was the introspective one; the laid-back leader who laid it all out on the field.
"I don't know that you could have two of the iconic players in the history of the game if they were competing with one another in that sense," Harbaugh said. "They were kind of the perfect fit ... and I don't know if that was planned. I think it just worked that way. I know it wasn't planned, but I found it that way in 2008, and obviously, what an amazing tandem."
It wasn't that Reed was some kind of shrinking violet. He spoke up when it mattered and he was _ as we all know _ one of the sport's most exciting and aggressive defensive players throughout his 12-year NFL career.
He also wasn't just a lead-by-example guy, because he often did things on the field that other players couldn't and, in some cases, shouldn't. In a football world that generally insists on conformity, Reed was his own man with his own unique style of play.
Don't misunderstand. That didn't mean he played the game in his own little world. He was there for his teammates, both as the security blanket every good safety is in the defensive backfield and as a quiet, behind-the-scenes mentor to the younger players on both sides of the ball.
"Ed showed up on Sundays and led on Sundays," veteran Ravens guard Marshal Yanda said Wednesday. "He led in the locker room as well. The guys listened to him. He was a voice in the locker room. He was your overall guy. He was the leader of our team. Young guys listened to him. He made big plays on Sundays. We loved him. He's awesome."
Reed still shows up regularly in Baltimore, working with his foundation and United Way to help several local schools in the area.
None of this is intended to diminish what Lewis meant to the Ravens and Baltimore. He was the face of the franchise for 17 years and a major presence in the community. If that drew attention away from Reed and fellow Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden, they were happy to be left alone.
Reed didn't have to call attention to himself off the field because he was constantly in the spotlight when he was on it. He made big plays so regularly that his teammates figured it was just business as usual.
"You almost thought it was normal to get those turnovers and interceptions, taking them to the house or completely flipping the field almost every single time," Yanda said. "When I was a young player, I really took for granted how special that was and how uncommon he was as a player."
He was just as uncommon off the field, his personality ranging widely from warm and engaging to hidden behind his signature hoodie, but he was always available to help his younger teammates navigate life in the NFL.
On Saturday night, he will be rewarded with the greatest honor that can be bestowed on a football player, and it will be richly deserved.
"He's a once-in-a-generation type of player, probably the greatest safety that's ever played this game," Harbaugh said. "He played his best football right here in Baltimore. He made a lot of game-changing plays, and we won a lot of football games around here because of Ed Reed."
