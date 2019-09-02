Sept. 02-- Sep. 2--One person is dead after a car crash at around 5:17 p.m. Sunday near Southeast 164th Avenue and Southeast 12th Street.
Three people were involved in the two-car crash, according to Vancouver Fire Capt. Raymond Egan. Four units from the Vancouver Fire Department responded, Egan said, adding that the initial call was for a "heavy rescue."
A sergeant with the Vancouver Police Department said the crash was between a BMW and Cadillac, with the BMW heading southbound on 164th and crashing into the Cadillac, which was making a left turn. A witness told the police department that the driver of the Cadillac ran a red light.
When the fire department arrived, one person had already died and the other two had extracted themselves from their car, said Kevin Stromberg, a firefighter and paramedic with the department. The two people who survived were transported from the scene. One has life-threatening injuries, while the condition of the other is unknown, according to the police department.
This story will be updated.