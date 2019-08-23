Aug. 23-- Aug. 23--A car crash near Worley, Idaho, left one man dead and another injured on Thursday evening.
A small SUV driven by 55-year-old Delora Fink was headed north on Highway 95 just before 5 p.m. when it crossed into the south bound lane and hit a pick-up truck head on, according to Idaho State Police.
Fink, who was wearing her seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck was Larry Blair, 66, from Potlatch, Idaho. Blair was not wearing a seat belt and was treated and released at the scene of the incident, ISP said.
Highway 95 was blocked for six hours.