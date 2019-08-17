Aug. 17-- Aug. 17--A historic home at 301 Cedar St. in Wallace, Idaho, burned down after catching fire Friday.
Shoshone County Fire District 1 crews were still working the smouldering fire Friday evening and the cause of the fire was unknown.
Shoshone County Sheriff Mike Gunderson was on scene, but the Sheriff's office was unable to provide an update as of 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Records show the home is owned by Elsie Magnuson.
Courtney Frieh was speaking with The Spokesman-Review Friday about the opening of Barnard-Stockbridge Museum when the fire broke out.
The home is at an intersection in Wallace with four Victorian homes, Frieh said.
"It's one of the most iconic houses in Wallace," she said.
A new roof was being put on the house, Frieh said.
"This house survived the 1910 fire, the floods," Frieh said. "It's still smoldering right now. It's tragic."
With the museum set to open down the street, Frieh was worried about smoke damage.
"This could affect our opening," she said.