Aug. 22-- Aug. 22--One person was hospitalized with a non-life threatening injury after a shooting near the intersection of West Chelan Avenue and North Post Street Wednesday afternoon.
Spokane police responded to report of a person shooting a gun at a vehicle in the 800 block of West Chelan at 4:30 p.m. and found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
No suspects were in custody as of 8:00 p.m.
Four people were in front of a house on the 800 block of West Chelan Avenue and exchanged more than 10 shots, neighbors said.
Police arrived within minutes.
Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Unit detectives were investigating the incident.
North Post Street was blocked off from West York Avenue to West Buckeye Avenue as of 8 p.m.
