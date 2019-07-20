It was one of those wisecracks made everyday behind the batting cage or in the dugout during the baseball season as players and coaches go through their pregame routines.
Most of the statements are forgotten as soon as the words leave the speaker's mouth. This one would have been consigned to oblivion, too, had it not served as the setup for one of the greatest coincidences in baseball history.
San Francisco Examiner sportswriter Harry Jupiter was watching a Giants rookie pitcher named Gaylord Perry take batting practice in 1962 and was impressed with the way the ball was jumping off Perry's bat.
Jupiter turned to Alvin Dark, the Giants' manager from 1961-64, and said: "This Perry kid's going to hit some home runs for you."
Perry had just 10 hits _ a pair of doubles marking the only times he advanced past first base _ over the first three years of his career. Those came in 99 plate appearances. That's a .111 average, which went up only another 20 points over the next two decades of Perry's 22-year Hall of Fame career.
Dark's reply to Jupiter, as Perry recalled it during a 2009 interview with Sports Illustrated, was:
"There'll be a man on the moon before Gaylord Perry hits a home run."
Dark was right.
Barely.
Seven years after the manager's statement, Apollo 11 blasted off into space with astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins aboard the command module Columbia.
On July 20, 1969, Armstrong and Aldrin climbed into the lunar module Eagle (Collins stayed behind in Columbia) for the 2 {-hour lunar descent.
Armstrong radioed mission control that "the Eagle has landed" when they touched down on the moon's surface at 1:17 PDT.
Some 238,900 miles away back on earth, the San Francisco Giants were hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers at Candlestick Park.
Perry was on the mound for the Giants in the Sunday afternoon game, opposed by the Dodgers' Claude Osteen.
Baseball fans, like everyone else across the nation and much of the world, were caught up in the drama going on that day. But it didn't stop 32,560 of them from showing up at Candlestick, which, in fact, entertained its largest crowd of the year.
The fans had barely settled into their seats before the Dodgers had a 3-0 first-inning lead against Perry.
Messages on the scoreboard updated the crowd on Apollo 11's progress. Perry told mlb.com in 2009 that he remembered the PA announcer informing everyone of the moon landing.
"Well, about the top of the third, over the loudspeaker, they were telling everybody to stand and give a moment of silent thanks for the astronauts who landed on the moon," Perry said. "And I'd say 30 minutes later, Claude Osteen grooved me a fastball, and I hit it out of the park."
In the bottom of the third inning, Perry hit a two-out pitch from Osteen for his first career home run. The Dodgers pitcher had retired eight straight batters before Perry's blast, which sparked the Giants in a 7-3 win. The right-hander went the distance for the Giants, pitching eight shutout innings after the three-run first to improve to 12-7 on the season.
Perry was asked afterwards if he could remember the last time he hit a home run in a game.
"Sure, I remember the last one," Perry told the San Francisco Chronicle. "It was seven years ago when I was with (Triple-A) Tacoma, and I hit it off Jim Brewer."
Perry hit five more home runs during his career, his opportunities limited by the DH while playing for five different American League teams.
One of those homers came in 1979 for the Padres, where his two seasons in brown and gold were highlighted by winning the 1978 NL Cy Young Award. Perry was the first pitcher to win the Cy Young in both leagues (he was the 1972 AL Cy Young winner with Cleveland).
By the way, nowhere in the postgame coverage of Perry's moon shot is there mention of Dark's statement from years earlier. That's not surprising, given the nature of coverage 50 years ago, which was limited mostly to newspaper beat reporters.
Dark and Jupiter weren't around Candlestick to be quizzed that day, anyway. Dark was managing the Cleveland Indians by then. Jupiter had left the Examiner in 1968 to join the Golden State Warriors as a PR man.
Both men are gone now from this earth. Dark, who managed the Padres in 1977, passed away five years ago and Jupiter died in 2005.
That leaves it to Perry, now 80, to tell the story. Except that he won't.
Perry declined an interview request from Sports Illustrated for a story that ran last week.
A call Thursday afternoon to Perry's North Carolina home was answered by a woman who said, "Gaylord Perry Enterprises," after she picked up the phone.
It was Perry's wife, Deborah, who said the pitcher was away in Cooperstown, N.Y., where he was enshrined in 1991 after going 314-265 with a 3.11 ERA and 3,534 strikeouts.
"I hate to be the one to tell you this, but Gaylord doesn't give interviews anymore," she added. "He's actually under contract with a book publisher."
Too bad.
Perry is one of baseball's great characters and storytellers.
For instance, he could tell about the time he tried to hide Kansas City Royals teammate George Brett's bat during the infamous "Pine Tar" game (umpire Joe Brinkman caught him and retrieved it).
According to his biography, Perry was named after a close friend of his father's who had died while having his teeth pulled.
Perry is, of course, best remembered for suspicions that he doctored the baseball. That reputation explains the title to Perry's popular 1974 autobiography "Me and the Spitter."
Asked if his new book will be a sequel, Perry's wife said, "I'm not at liberty to say. ...
"But I'll be glad to pass on that you called. And he may call you back. It just depends on him."
Hopefully, she told him it's about one small step for man, one Giant swing for Gaylord Perry.
___
(c)2019 The San Diego Union-Tribune
Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):