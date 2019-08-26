Aug. 26-- Aug. 26--Federal Way police are investigating a Sunday evening hit-and-run that left one woman dead and two other women injured.

The crash occurred when a car traveling south on Pacific Highway South crashed into a vehicle that was turning left from northbound Pacific Highway South onto South 316th Street, KIRO News reported. Witnesses said the southbound car was traveling at a high speed, according to KIRO.

Police told KIRO the driver of the southbound vehicle walked away from the scene.

