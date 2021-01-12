Tomorrow’s Birthday (01/13/21): New prosperity fills your coffers this year. Maximize earnings with consistency, organization and discipline. Follow intuition and revise plans this winter. Summer deviations reveal pathways that energize your work and health. Deepen a spiritual connection next winter. Rake in and celebrate the abundance.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Tomorrow is an 8: Benefits flow through social connections. Avoid risky gatherings or crowds. Follow rules carefully. Reinforce support structures. You can get what you need. Keep objectives in mind.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Tomorrow is a 9: Advance a professional opportunity. The completion of a difficult project opens up time for something more fun. Listen to the voice of experience. Follow instructions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Tomorrow is a 7: Investigate and explore subjects of fascination or curiosity. A new idea catches your attention. Monitor conditions closely. Adapt to unexpected challenges. Make surprising discoveries.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Tomorrow is an 8: Collaborate to cover shared expenses. Pay bills and handle financial obligations. Changes necessitate budget revia Body copysions. Conserve resources. Keep your eyes on the prize.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Tomorrow is an 8: Things could get romantic. Stay flexible and adapt to changes. Draw upon hidden resources. Share your expertise and partnership. Listen to suggestions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Tomorrow is a 7: Wait for best timing to launch into action. Profit from meticulous attention to detail. Practice and prepare for optimal physical performance. Savor the wind.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Tomorrow is an 8: You’re especially lucky in love. Monitor conditions before making your move. Resist the temptation to splurge or overindulge. Relax and have fun together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Tomorrow is a 7: Family matters need attention. Consider long-term plans, and make an advance when conditions are right. Stay objective. Come up with a mutually agreeable solution.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Tomorrow is a 9: You’re especially clever and articulate. Intellectual puzzles reveal their mysteries with consideration. Review the materials. Practice your creative arts and communication skills. Connect the dots.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Tomorrow is a 9: There’s money to be made. You’re on a productive roll; adapt to shifting conditions. Figure out what to replace before it breaks. Maintain equipment.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tomorrow is a 9: You’re gathering attention. Routine gives you strength. Prepare to launch a personal project. New opportunities for leadership arise. Get farther than expected.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Tomorrow is a 6: Find a quiet spot to think, somewhere hidden from crowds or chaos. Peaceful settings and nature soothe your spirit. Recharge with birdsong and silence.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black’s legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.