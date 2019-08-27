Aug. 27-- Aug. 27--MOSES LAKE -- For most kids summer isn't long enough anyway, to be honest, and (sigh) it's already over. School starts tomorrow in most local districts, but summer will last almost a week longer in Quincy.
Most Moses Lake students start back to school tomorrow, including all grade schools. Tomorrow is the first day for sixth-graders at Chief Moses Middle School and freshmen at Moses Lake HIgh School. Thursday will be the first day for seventh- and eighth-graders at Chief Moses and sophomores, juniors and seniors at MLHS.
School doors open tomorrow in Ephrata, Wilson Creek, Warden and Soap Lake. Quincy kids go back to school after Labor Day weekend. Sept. 3 is the first day of school in Quincy.
Summer ended last week for kids in Othello (the first day was Aug. 22) and school starts today in the Wahluke School District. Summer will linger for a few more days in Royal City, where school starts Sept. 3.
