We have been hearing for some time now that as human beings we have evolved. In our postmodern state of being we are enlightened, in fact, we are progressing.
The premise of progressivism hinges on the means leading to an improved ends; this is in question as the legislature allowed for the passage of Initiative 1000. This measure permits affirmative action, or what could be translated as discriminatory hiring practices in government institutions as well as college enrollment procedures. The initiative, I-1000 is being challenged by Referendum 88. Voting in opposition of 88 allows affirmative action practices to continue.
Do we, in our enlightened state, require our political class to dictate our acting in a discriminatory fashion in order to set alleged past wrongdoing aright? When you receive your ballot for this November’s election, this is one of the questions you will be facing.
Is this a good idea for our state? Should we give legal advantage to those deemed to have been discriminated against? This notion, of excluding one, in favor of another, by considering race, sex, veteran status, etc. is now being embraced or can be by hiring managers and admittance counselors across our great state.
While I will not use this space to argue for or against the effectiveness of such policies or whether we have experienced intrinsic and rampant discrimination as part our historical record, questions emerge that challenge us.
Are the types of discrimination that resulted in segments of society being treated unfairly, widespread today? If not, is it wise to give preferential treatment? Why do we insist on referring to one another as “minorities?” What does this word portray to those identified as well as those who aren’t? Furthermore, is this minority designation itself sowing seeds of discord rather than alleviating any ill will or hatred that our fellow human being has for another? Or, is our desire to segregate, by class, perpetuating divisions?
A constant refrain, especially from the political class; referring to one group or another as minorities is a curious way of promoting unity. Furthermore, who defines a minority and what qualifications are necessary to be deemed as such?
Supporters of affirmative action will quickly respond by waxing eloquently about creating diversity. To what ends? Would utopia be realized if the entire population of students and employees in the state of Washington mirror their demographic percentages?
For example, if those of Asian descent are 5% of the population of our state, would we consider I-1000 a success if that percentage held true for total state employment and university enrollment?
Is this what enlightenment looks like? Life doesn’t really work that way.
Does this strike anyone as prudent or necessary, especially in light of fact that success requires discrimination toward selected groups that don’t fit the state’s definition of minority?
Do we take this to its natural conclusion? For instance; currently in America there are more female college students than male. If this trend continued, should Washington’s universities and colleges view men as a minority and actively discriminate against women?
Supporters will argue against using current trends pointing to decades of entrenched bias and discrimination against specific groups, thereby necessitating amends for past behaviors.
The philosopher Blaise Pascal hints at an answer to the pervasive, yet profound question of what it means to be a human being and how we should behave toward one another. Pascal stated that we often arrive at our conclusions not based on the truth but rather, on what we find attractive.
For the legislature, current attractions in part revolve around ideas like inequality, diversity, inclusion, intersectionality, social justice. Terms that often lack definition or coherency.
Your understanding of what is permissible in our state in relation to affirmative action is not likely to shape your behavior. What will shape your behavior is what you believe in your heart.
If you believe you are superior to your fellow human being based on race or ethnicity, this not only makes you a cad, it also proves your ignorance. The fact that you awake in the morning carrying this smug idiocy with you all day long is not likely to be remedied by I-1000.
Meanwhile, residents await the day our legislature deems it appropriate to treat all with honor as we stand shoulder to shoulder with our neighbors in the employment or admissions line. Basing our entry not on the color of our skin, gender or origin of birth, but instead judging on merit and content of character. If we embrace discrimination in an effort to prevent discrimination, it proves we fail to understand how the world really works.
The sacredness of being human includes an innate understanding of that which is beautiful and worthy of being embraced, while discarding that which we find to be detrimental.