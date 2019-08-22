Aug. 22-- Aug. 22--The number of nominations we've received is overwhelming. But in the best way possible.
A few weeks ago, we asked our readers to help us tell the stories of some of the most inspirational women in Spokane. The letters started immediately. You should read them.
Heck, you're going to get to read them.
As we've worked through the process to celebrate the Inland Northwest's next generation of women leaders, we've been reminded of several incredible women who have long helped to make the Spokane area all that it is.
As we read so many, it became clear we shouldn't just recognize our community's emerging catalysts of both inspiration and change, but make sure that those who had done so much over so many years -- in some cases, multiple decades -- aren't overlooked. Again.
So we reached out to our partners in this project, Bank of America, to see if they were OK if we expanded the initial plan of honoring 10 new leaders. How would they feel if we also celebrated women who have long been behind the scenes of the most powerful parts of what makes this region what it is?
What if we celebrated both by adding a group of Lifetime Legends?
Of course, everyone loved this idea, especially knowing just how impressive our list of nominees already was. And what if, because of the strength of all of those nominated, we ran all of the letters -- even those who weren't selected?
That's how good this group is. I told you that you're going to get to read them all.
All of this being said, we still do need a little more help.
We want you to keep nominating people. The nominations will stay open until Aug. 29. Only there's homework this time.
We really are looking for this region's new generation of leaders in business, politics, education, art, social services, philanthropy or activism.
We have many fantastic candidates for those last three or four groups, it's just that we're still looking for more in the first three.
What women have started incredible new businesses or work to make our community's economic engines more powerful? Who is out there working to make this a better place by affecting change through our city halls, county courthouses and in Olympia? Who are the teachers or professors making a difference everyday in our classrooms?
And finding people like that -- women who deserve both the attention and credit they deserve, but likely don't seek it out -- is exactly why this is so important to us.
I told you there is a way to be overwhelmed and love every minute of it.