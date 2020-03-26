WENATCHEE — Not even being cooped up in her apartment at Colonial Vista can dampen the energy and enthusiasm of Dorothy Kennedy, a Cashmere native who was born on March 30, 1915 and who will be celebrating her 105th birthday on Monday.
A big party had been planned for Kennedy, who is acknowledged as the unofficial social butterfly of the retirement facility, but the coronavirus risk has led to the residents spending most of their time in their rooms. Staying isolated is especially challenging for Kennedy, who enjoys an amazingly active lifestyle, attending exercise classes three times a week as well as playing bingo and pinochle regularly with other residents.
Aaron Lindholm, the administrator at Colonia Vista, said Dorothy is known for her mean shimmy while dancing, but Dorothy told me she’s isn’t dancing any more.
“It’s hard just to sit in your room when you are used to going to all of the activities,” she told me over the phone. But she’s circumspect about the inconvenience. “You just figure, that’s what it’s got to be — what you have to do — and you do it,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy had wonderful things to say about the staff at Colonial Vista and gave a special shout out to the folks working in the kitchen, who she called her second family. She’s been at the facility on Okanogan Avenue for about nine years.
The big bash they had planned for her birthday is going to be rescheduled for later this year.
Kennedy is the daughter of Joseph Simpson “Sim” and Hazel Smith. Sim Smith was an early fruit grower in Cashmere who was instrumental in getting packing houses built in the early days, she told me.
The parents left each of their children an orchard to run and she farmed for 72 years on the place her son Kim Kennedy now owns, Dorothy told me.
Growing up in Cashmere was idyllic, in her recollection. She remembered kids gathering to talk and once in while buying an ice cream for 10 cents. There wasn’t a lot of money in those days, she said.
She married Al Kennedy and raised three children. She now has 31 relatives across five generations. Besides the orchard and raising kids, she found the energy to get involved with numerous civic activities, including the local garden club, 4-H, Camp Fire, and Eastern Star.
Dorothy said her happy upbringing helped her develop a cheerful and upbeat disposition. As to her longevity, here’s her recipe: Eating healthy, staying active and having a vodka and water every night.
Happy Birthday, Dorothy, from all of us here in the community.
May we all learn from your positive outlook as we face the inevitable ups and downs of our lives.
Rufus Woods is the publisher emeritus of The Wenatchee World. He may be reached at rwoods@wenatcheeworld.com or 509-665-1162.