Ruth Allan, one of the Wenatchee Valley’s artistic and human treasures, is turning 90 years old on Saturday and we are invited to help her celebrate by sending birthday cards and, if possible, make contributions to her travel fund.
Ruth, who is still teaching ceramics at Wenatchee Valley College, is going to spend the first year of her ninth decade traveling.
Her dear friend Bonnie Orr has documented some of her achievements and contributions for the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center for the 2011 ceremony where Ruth was honored as a living treasure of the valley.
As an educator, artist and community volunteer, she has made enormous contributions to the well-being of the valley. Ruth worked alongside Bob Parlette and Joan VanDivort in the development of the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail, one of the most important civic assets in the valley.
She was the secretary of what was then called the Riverfront Park Committee from 1966 to 1970. The successful effort reclaimed what had been a garbage dump on the Wenatchee side of the river and saved the East Wenatchee portion from being developed into a highway.
She served on the museum’s historic preservation committee and took an active role in moving the museum from the old Carnegie Library building on Douglas Street and Chelan Avenue to its current location in the old post office complex on Mission Street.
Beginning in 1961, she got involved with developing the anthropology and history exhibit at the Gallery of the Columbia at Rocky Reach Dam. She was an early advocate for telling the stories of P’Squosa people whose lands we now occupy.
“Rather than an academic description of the Native Americans,” Orr wrote, “she added heart — the caring for each other and the land that the First People had.” She was curator and the exhibits specialist for that museum from 2004-2009.
In 1985, she created an interpretive exhibit called NCW Native Americans in Transition at the Chelan County Historical Museum in Cashmere.
In 2000, Ruth was the education chair for the Gathering of Tribes put on by the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center.
Allan is truly a lifelong learner and an ongoing inspiration to her friends and colleagues.
A significant focus of her contributions has been her students at Wenatchee Valley College.
For decades, she has nourished the artistic spirit of students at Wenatchee Valley College and devoted an incalculable amount of hours working with students.
She has also designed sets for ballet and music theater events and served as a board member of the YWCA.
Ruth Allan has given so much of herself to make this valley a better place to live. Let’s help her celebrate her 90th birthday.
Orr told me that cards should be sent to Allan at P.O. Box 211, Wenatchee 98807.
Happy 90th, Ruth!