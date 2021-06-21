I am continually impressed by how our local nonprofit organizations adapted to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, I sat down with Pat Whitfield, a board member of Beauty of Bronze, to talk about how the organization was able to continue bringing a powerful arts experience to fifth-graders this past year.
The nonprofit, formerly known as Art on the Avenues, spun off the responsibility for its standing sculptures around the valley to the city of Wenatchee and is now focusing solely on education.
In normal years, Beauty of Bronze gives fifth-grade classes the opportunity to spend a day learning about the process of making bronze art from Sultan artist Kevin Pettelle. Students sketch a few of the sculptures that are part of the Art on the Avenues collection along the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail, and create a group art project using items from nature in what is called the Andy Goldsworthy Challenge.
For the final activity, the students visit the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center and create a piece of art that is later cast in bronze for them to keep.
For 16 years, Beauty of Bronze has been engaging youngsters and showing them that every person can create art. Too many of us get the message that our art isn't good enough as we grow up. Programs like Beauty of Bronze help kids discover their innate creativity. At its peak, the program served 600 students.
Whitfield, a lifelong educator and someone who at various times has been spokesperson for the U.S. Ski Team, taught on a Native American reservation, and wrote a newspaper column, said studies consistently show that students who are exposed to the arts through music, drama, visual arts and the like become better students.
Because of the pandemic, the Beauty of Bronze had to adapt its program by shifting to a more digital approach. Pettelle's lesson was filmed so students could learn the artistic principles and process of making bronze sculptures.
The students picked up their materials at school and took the materials home to create their own work of art. Those images were picked up by Beauty of Bronze volunteers to be cast in bronze. Between 250 and 300 students participated this past year, which was less than in previous years but still impressive.
"Art helps children to express their feelings," said Whitfield. I suspect the pandemic created a greater need for learning self expression because kids have had a lot of stress, uncertainty and isolation to deal with.
Whitfield said the organization is looking forward to hopefully delivering the program in an-person format this coming school year. What they've learned and can build upon, however, is that the program be expanded using technology to deliver key instructional material to other schools. These challenges bring new opportunities.
We are fortunate to have arts organizations like Art on the Avenues that are creating meaningful opportunities for students to develop as human beings.