It’s painful and at times frightening to witness the continued escalation of anger and hatred in North Central Washington and across the country as the coronavirus pandemic grinds on. I wonder if the true test of a resilient community is the extent to which we can have serious differences of opinion and give folks who have views opposite to ours a measure of grace.
It is all too easy to reduce differences to extreme positions, to see the world as either/or rather than both/and. De-escalating conflict rather than amplifying it is something that we need to be focusing on in this society and it seems to me that the place to begin is with ourselves.
I had a stark reminder of just how quickly and ferociously an issue can escalate when a friend, who happens to be a kind, caring, community-oriented individual, innocently suggested on Facebook that I respond to a reader’s concern about a headline in The World — a headline about mask use. The person who originated the post saw something potentially nefarious in the headline.
Rather than responding to the question on social media from an internal place of calm and stillness, I let my frustrations show in how I reacted to that issue and I ended up doing more harm than good. Reacting versus responding is never helpful.
In the heat of the moment, I wrote a public response that expressed my personal frustration with the idea that someone could take what seemed to me to be an innocuous headline and see something mean-spirited.
In a heartbeat, other folks on Facebook picked up on my unkind and ungracious attitude and proceeded to heap scorn on my poor friend. Inadvertently, but without any doubt, my snippy response caused a big backlash and the poor woman felt she was getting cyberbullied about a post that she didn’t even write.
This brouhaha was completely my fault, and I apologized to her for it. She was merely being thoughtful in alerting me to the concerns of a reader and thought I might want to respond. As they say, no good deed goes unpunished and that was certainly true in this case.
This episode reminded me that words matter and how we treat each other is of paramount importance. More than that, it’s a reminder that we can choose to not jump to and resist the temptation of immediately firing back on social media and potentially initiating a screaming match.
We can choose to remember that the person on the receiving end is a human being and is a product of their life experiences. If we had gone through those life experiences, it is highly likely we would find ourselves with similar opinions.
Yelling at each other accomplishes nothing but increases hard feelings and drives us further apart.
Just like we want our law enforcement agencies to de-escalate explosive situations whenever possible, we have an opportunity and, I think, a responsibility to practice this ourselves as community members. We can educate ourselves about the principles of nonviolent communication and make it a priority to lean into difficult conversations with a sense of peace and calm.
We will be far better off if we be look for common ground — some way to acknowledge the humanity and worthiness of an opponent — rather than just blast him or her with both barrels for seeing the world differently than we do.
Chris Sharp, the thoughtful new leader of the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, preaches this mantra to his staff: “Be the calm.” We can all practice that.
