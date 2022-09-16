 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Opinion | Rufus Woods: Jan Cook Mack helps us see the unparalleled beauty around us

Heart Stone in Glacier Park Montana

Oil Painting "Heart Stone in Glacier Park Montana" by Jan Cook Mack

If you carefully examine artwork depicting scenes from North Central Washington created by artist Jan Cook Mack, you realize she’s revealing elements of hidden beauty of our natural surroundings.

Few of us take the time to appreciate the beauty all around us — beauty that connects us to a state of well-being that is overwhelmed by our myriad technological tools and overly busy lives. In a culture devoted to the superficial, art reveals depth and meaningful insights.

220305-newslocal-WoodsRufus 01.jpg

Rufus Woods
220714-go-jancookmack 01.jpg
Buy Now

Jan Cook Mack looks at her left hand while taking a break from sketching Monday. After a recent stroke, she can only use this, less dominant hand to sketch drawings.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred