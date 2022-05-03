Local entrepreneur, orchardist and recovering accountant John McQuaig stopped by the office recently to share his first-hand insights about the war in Ukraine and its impact on LCC International University in Lithuania and its students.
LCC International University is a Christian-based college that is at the leading edge of helping students develop entrepreneurial skills and capacities. McQuaig has chaired the board of LCC and teaches a course in entrepreneurship that has introduced students to Wenatchee Valley business icons like Stemilt Growers CEO West Mathison and Malachi Salcido of Salcido Enterprises.
Like other former U.S.S.R. republics, Lithuania is trying to develop its society and economy in a post-Soviet environment. Exposing students to how creative business leaders see opportunities and overcome obstacles gives them a better chance to be successful in trying to build thriving companies and communities in their countries.
We hear a lot about the impact of the war on Ukraine in the news media, but the impacts are far reaching, as I discovered in my conversation with McQuaig.
With the break in diplomatic relations between the European Union and Russia, students from Russia are seriously impacted. According to McQuaig, they cannot return to Russia or they will not be able to return to Lithuania. Furthermore, they no longer have access to funds from Russia, which creates a tremendous hardship for these students. When they graduate, which countries will allow them to work? The level of uncertainty is high.
The general consensus among the students, which include individuals from Ukraine, Belarus and many other countries, is that the war is a mistake.
Ukrainian students are also in a state of limbo. Typically, their fathers are still in Ukraine and their mothers and siblings are refugees.
LCC has been providing support for students who are impacted to keep them in school and learning. It’s a really unsettling time for everybody,” McQuaig told me.
Another perspective that McQuaig shared was that with millions of refugees from the war, neighboring countries have absorbed these displaced persons for the most part by families opening their homes rather than the development of traditional refugee camps that we have seen in places like Syria, for example.
Lithuania is situated on the Baltic Sea and is bordered by Latvia, Russia, Poland and Belarus. The war is not far from their border. The Lithuanians “are fiercely independent,” said McQuaig. “The Soviets never really tamed them because there was an insurgency going on all the time,” he added.
LCC University, for which McQuaig is a leader in the United States, is growing quickly. Last year, they welcomed their biggest class ever and enrollment stands at about 800. What I appreciate about McQuaig’s vision for the school is his focus on community building. “Our mission is to bring community to these students because they typically don’t have that,” McQuaig said.
Getting young leaders trained and involved at all levels of society is a huge opportunity for these post-Soviet satellites. Those who grew up in the Soviet era have great difficulty thinking in creative, free-market terms. Today’s students don’t have that history or those top-down expectations and more easily embrace creating businesses and building community.
When LCC first started, there was a narrow focus on capitalism with a Christian emphasis. That has been expanded to other degrees, such as psychology.
The transformation of these societies is dependent upon tamping down corruption and building a shared rule-of-law approach to navigating conflicts. This is not easy.
McQuaig sees in the graduates and students he teaches at LCC the foundations of a healthier society.
One Ukrainian graduate, for example, built a Christian camping ministry near Kiev. With the onset of the war, that camp has been a launching pad for transporting refugees to safety. “Hopefully, they’ll have a future there,” said McQuaig. “I think he’s really optimistic.”
What McQuaig and his colleagues are doing is creating a foundation of hope, confidence, competence and possibility for a community-based future.