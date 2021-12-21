In January, the Wenatchee Valley Symphony, with the financial support of Confluence Health and the Wenatchee Valley Medical Group, is bringing an innovative theatrical symphony concert to virtually all of the fifth-grade students in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
Classical Kids Music Education, an organization based in Chicago, is presenting five performances of "Mozart’s Magnificent Voyage" at the Numerica Performing Arts Center on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 13 and 14 for fifth-grade students from both public and private schools. On Saturday, there will be a public performance of the program that is free for kids, but they have to bring an adult with them. Adults will have to pay $15.
The orchestra will play 23 excerpts from some of Mozart’s most famous pieces, weaving them in and out of the drama as actors from the Chicago organization tell the story of Mozart’s young son, Karl. With the help of a magic travel chest, Karl re-visits moments from his father’s extraordinary life. This Classical Kids Live program has been performed with symphonies large and small throughout the country and around the world.
I had the opportunity to sit down with Ron Bermingham, the managing director of the symphony to talk about the project. Music education, Bermingham said, is part of the mission of the Wenatchee Valley Symphony but in his estimation, they’ve not been not fulfilling that role in recent years. One of the things I appreciate about Bermingham is his innovative mindset and his willingness to think creatively about the possibilities of bringing the community together around classical music. Bermingham sees these performances as a wonderful way to bring the magic of classical music to youngsters — an effort that is increasingly important given the pandemic and all the challenges that have impacted our kids and families.
When he followed his physician daughter to the Wenatchee Valley from New Orleans, Bermingham worried he might not find enough to do in our valley. But with his rich musical and education background, he was almost immediately heavily involved in the Apollo Club, the Columbia Chorale, and started teaching voice to students at WVC that the late Leslie McEwen began sending his way. Gigs with Music Theatre of Wenatchee and Hot August Nights followed. Then he was asked to take the reins of the symphony, as well.
The symphony’s education initiative combines his passion for music and education.
Wenatchee and East Wenatchee public and private schools jumped at the chance to bring their fifth graders to Mozart’s Magnificent Voyage. Other districts throughout the Valley were invited, but due to busing issues, were unable to attend this year.
Bermingham would like January to become education month for the symphony in future years, with small ensembles of symphony players visiting local schools. If there is financial support, he would also like to have the Classical Kids organization come back to perform the works of other composers like Gershwin and Beethoven. These performances are geared for third through fifth grades.
The Jan. 15 community performance should be a hot ticket in this town. If you are looking for a stocking stuffer for your kids or grandkids, consider getting them tickets for the Saturday, Jan. 15 performance of "Mozart’s Magnificent Voyage." Seats must be reserved for children and adult tickets purchased at numericapac.org. Adults will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test, under PAC rules, and all attending will have to wear masks. Check with the PAC box office at (509) 663-2787 about current rules when reserving your seats.
It’s exciting to see the symphony choosing to reach out and think big rather than hunker down during this challenging time. It deserves our enthusiastic support. You can check out how to support the symphony at wenatcheevalleysymphony.org.