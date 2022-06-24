The most effective leaders are those who make meaningful contributions and set the stage for their successor to build upon. Sally Brawley, who has headed the Eastmont Metropolitan Park District since 2011, has been by all accounts an outstanding leader who has fulfilled both those missions.
Brawley is retiring at the end of this month and a party in her honor has been scheduled for June 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Eastmont Community Center.
Running the district is not for the faint of heart. Unlike places like Wenatchee, Eastmont Metropolitan Park District receives no city funds and as a junior taxing district, has to rely on voter-approved support and creative grant applications.
Figuring out how to get things done without a lot of resources is a challenge that Brawley leaned into after working for 24 years at Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort. When she took the job, Eastmont Metropolitan Park District was sort of an afterthought in the community, and yet the need for providing additional recreation opportunities for community members was growing, Brawley remembered.
Without much funding, the facilities that included Eastmont Community Park, Kenroy Park, Tedford Park and the Eastmont Aquatic Center had been deteriorating and there were plenty of deferred maintenance issues. No new park had been developed in decades.
Fast forward to today and the change is nothing short of dramatic. Eastmont Community Park has been redeveloped with a splash pad and pickleball courts that get heavy use. The district has a pump track and provides a venue for Futsal (soccer played on a smaller field).
In partnership with the Trust for Public Land, the district added 9th Street Park to the inventory of facilities. The pool has been upgraded and is once again being operated by Eastmont Metropolitan Park District after a long partnership with the Wenatchee YMCA. The Eastmont Community Center is nearing completion, which will create an important space for the community to gather.
The community center, according to Brawley, epitomizes the spirit of teamwork and commitment to getting things done by the park district’s tiny staff of four people and board of directors. “It’s been a labor of love,” she said.
Mat Heinz, who will take over for Brawley, has taken the lead on the remodeling project. It’s creating opportunities for day camps, and with a non-commercial kitchen supported by Confluence Health and the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority, will host community cooking classes.
To accomplish those projects on a shoestring budget is, to be honest, remarkable and a testament to the power of relationship building and collaboration that has characterized Brawley’s tenure.
Brawley recalled that recreation was something that most folks took for granted in our valley. Only in recent years, with surging population growth and rising health and well-being issues, have we begun to appreciate the value and necessity of having places for community members to enjoy nature, get fresh air and exercise and connect with their neighbors.
Those improvements “have really improved people’s lives,” Brawley told me. That sense of commitment to making things better for everyone and doing so in a cost-effective manner epitomizes what it means to be in a community. Community building happens because people like Brawley see needs and figure out ways to make them happen.
Another proud achievement was converting two tennis courts into six pickleball courts. The Alcoa Foundation, along with labor provided by Alcoa employees in 2012-13 made that dream a reality. That happened because of relationships in the community.
“It’s connections — that’s what I’m all about,” said Brawley.
Sally Brawley is an outstanding example of the power of connections, creative problem solving and an abiding sense of making things better for the long term. Thanks, Sally, for leading the way and building a strong foundation for Heinz and the staff to build upon.
Rufus Woods is the publisher emeritus of The Wenatchee World. He may be reached at rwoods@wenatcheeworld.com or (509) 665-1162.