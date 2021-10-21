We’ve received two requests to de-name or remove stories published in The Wenatchee World since announcing our Clean Slate program late last week.
We’ll continue to collect the requests and then in November will hold our first monthly meeting to decide what action, if any, to take.
We’ve also received a handful of comments against the core idea behind Clean Slate that I’m sharing below. They came in through notes and NABUR, our community social media platform, an easy way to connect with me and other journalists in the newsroom.
It’s important to note that filling out the Clean Slate form is not a guarantee that a story will be de-named or that any action will be taken.
Clean Slate is a balancing act and weighs a person’s privacy concerns against the news value to the community. I see it as a fresh look at the decision that led to the news item’s publishing in the first place — while also factoring in the effects on the individual of the instant, easy access to information in this digital era.
And since I’ve made many of those news decisions over the past 20-some years at The World, I’m going to take some convincing that a story or news item needs to be changed.
Here’s the core statement behind Clean Slate that you’ll find on the Clean Slate form:
“Clean Slate is an acknowledgment that online news reports are more readily available today than ever and that at some point a person’s privacy concerns may outweigh the news value to the community.”
And here are three comments critical of Clean Slate that I think make solid arguments against the core principle of our program. If you’re the communicating sort, let me know what you think.
Jerry Isenhart: As an early online publisher (GoLakeChelan.com) beginning in 2001, I lived with pressure from some who wanted us to remove stories from our archives that included legal matters involving their public life and misbehavior. We chose to be consistent, and not remove the content as long as a second review indicated the stories were factual on the date of publication. My journalism professors taught me that as journalists, we are writing “tomorrow’s history.” I don’t think that just because there are new tools for the public to access the history books of our day, we should be changing the facts on the day they were published. (Deleting is actually not telling the entire story any longer.)
This conversation really points out the importance of reporting the facts and not opinions, and of seeking out all sides on the stories at the time of publication. I note that some publications today use “omission of facts” as a method of editorializing under the guise of reporting.
An alternative to deleting stories might be to update the record with news of the changes that make the old facts more meaningless. People change.
Ron Balzer: Since the articles have already been published and therefore are in the public domain, I believe the names should not be removed. I have done a lot of genealogy and have found articles about relatives who have been connected to questionable doings very interesting and a part of family history — good, bad or indifferent.
Blocking the names would have resulted in not knowing about the circumstances that they were involved in. Not everyone is an angel. History is history. If we don’t remember it, we are destined to relive it.
Too many things from the past are being removed — what are our descendants supposed to find?
Chip Small: Your standards should only be objective, not subjective. For example, any arrest more than 30 years ago. Personally, I don’t think a newspaper even using objective standards should delete anything. Historical facts should not be revised nor altered. If you print it, then stand by it or publish an apology and a correction if you erred. If you can’t follow the truth, then don’t report it in the first place.
Russ Hemphill is the managing editor of The Wenatchee World. He may be reached at (509) 665-1161 or hemphill@wenatcheeworld.com.