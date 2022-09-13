As the West writhes with the pain of its worst drought in 1,200 years, the Yakima Valley can take some comfort in being a step ahead of most of its neighbors in finding solutions.
In fact, we might even take some pride in knowing our region is increasingly seen as a national model for preserving waning water supplies for farming, wildlife, recreation and municipal uses.
The key? Honest, selfless collaboration and compromise. Listening. Accepting that everyone won’t get everything they want, but that trade-offs are the best way to equitably serve as many needs as possible.
The YH-R has written reams about the subject for years, but much of the Yakima River’s long, winding story is summed up for a national audience in a Sept. 5 New York Times article.
The story examines how water stakeholders in our area realized more than a decade ago that face-to-face discussions in lunchrooms beat negotiations through attorneys in courtrooms. As the conversations got more real, so did the progress.
The disturbing conclusions of a 2010 Bureau of Reclamation study of what climate change might mean for the Yakima Basin added urgency to the discussions. Soon, a comprehensive, 30-year blueprint for the region — the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan — was taking shape.
And look at us now.
Cooperative projects continue up and down the river to enhance habitat while safeguarding water supplies for other uses.
For example, work is underway at Cle Elum Lake on a sophisticated system that will allow fish to migrate whenever they’re ready, regardless of fluctuating water levels. The $200 million project is a partnership of the Yakama Nation, Bureau of Reclamation, state Department of Ecology and the state and federal fish and wildlife departments.
And the recent removal of Nelson Dam off Powerhouse Road west of Yakima will result in more reliable water supplies to the city while improving fish passage, habitat and decreasing flood risks. It’ll mean better boating and fishing, too.
In short, the varied agencies and interests that have helped build and live by the Yakima Basin plan are setting a realistic example for regions like the seven states that are now warring over how to divide the dwindling flow of the Colorado River.
While the Colorado stretches a lot farther and serves a lot more people than the Yakima, the lessons Central Washington has already learned — the hard way, in some cases — could prove valuable to the folks in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, California and Nevada.
The key, as we said, is collaboration and compromise
