As the West writhes with the pain of its worst drought in 1,200 years, the Yakima Valley can take some comfort in being a step ahead of most of its neighbors in finding solutions.

In fact, we might even take some pride in knowing our region is increasingly seen as a national model for preserving waning water supplies for farming, wildlife, recreation and municipal uses.



