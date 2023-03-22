Thank you, Connie Fliegel, March 17, for your honest assessment of Fox News. And may I take it a step further.
It is not so much that the Fox faithful are naively, and innocently, being duped by Fox. It is a willing act on their part. As they now live in a world where facts matter less than ideology, less than blind belief, less than conspiratorial theories. It is the world that spawned Jan 6.
Fox and Trump world needed only to tap into what already existed, giving it permission to come out of the closet- to validate racism, misogyny, and white supremacy previously sublimated.
The 2004 documentary “Outfoxed” describes how Rupert Murdoch, a far-right media ideolog purchased the network and informed his new employee it would be his way or the highway. The true “journalists” left and those willing to sell their souls remained to become wealthy propagandists.
Fox will survive the current exposure of its lies and treachery, because its most ardent faithful want it.
Help me understand. Ukraine is invaded by our own decades own enemy that has repeatedly threatened us w/total annihilation. Ukrainians are fighting and dying with this same (our) enemy to save their country. Hence, the USA & the free world is in a genuine proxy war with this enemy; our enemy.
Climate change has already started to affect our species no matter where we live on the planet. Effects predicted to be decades away are here now. Each iteration of the science has relentlessly let us know it has continually underestimated the severity of the effects and timetable for when t…
Some time ago Sir Walter Scott stated, ‘What a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive’. This could be the Fox News mantra. The defamation suit that Dominion Voting machines has lodged against Fox News unearthed a craven desire by Fox and their commentators to acquire monetary…