Thank you, Connie Fliegel, March 17, for your honest assessment of Fox News. And may I take it a step further.

It is not so much that the Fox faithful are naively, and innocently, being duped by Fox. It is a willing act on their part. As they now live in a world where facts matter less than ideology, less than blind belief, less than conspiratorial theories. It is the world that spawned Jan 6.



