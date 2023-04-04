I enjoy Wenatchee's thrift stores, i.e. The Goodwill's and the Senior Center Thrift Shop. Coming from the upper valley it's been a pleasure to shop for bargains and use their restroom facilities after coffee with friends.

I was dismayed to learn the south end Goodwill has closed it's restrooms to the public. Apparently drug users flush their paraphernalia without a care about the rest of the public.



