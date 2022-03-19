Something curious is happening in the electorate of Chelan and Douglas counties. Voter turnout for national elections is climbing. Voter turnout for local elections is falling. The Chelan Douglas Trends indicator makes this clear.
The indicator tracks three types of November elections — presidential, congressional and local — over a span of 25 years. For the most recent cycle, November turnout in the two counties was approximately 85% (in 2020), 74% (in 2018), and 44% (in 2021).
National election turnout has increased from the mid- or late- 1990s by about 14 percentage points. For local elections, turnout peaked in 1999 at approximately 64% and has lost 20 percentage points since then. The steepest decline began in 2011, ending with a trough in 2017 of 34.5%
Put a bit differently, the ratio of turnout in 1996 of presidential to next local election (1997) was 116%. Fast forward to the most recent comparison, and ratio of 2020 presidential election to the next local election (2021) was 193%, or nearly double. Somehow interest in elections for local offices other than school boards has slumped — not only to compared to prior local elections but also to the national election cycles.
What might be happening? Is there a different mix of residents and therefore voters? For sure, population has grown substantially in past few years, largely due to in-migration. Between 2010 and 2021 population in the two counties grew by about 12,700. Of those, 8,100 can be traced to a net inflow of new residents, according to the Trends indicator on migration.
Is there a lower level of engagement, as say 20 years ago, because new residents are not as dialed in to local issues? The data don’t seem to support this. The 1990s brought far greater in-migration — 14,150 between 1990 and 2000. As we’ve seen, voter participation on off-year elections hit its peak in 1999, at 63.5%
A likelier suspect is the national long-term decline of community involvement, identified by Robert Putnam, Harvard sociologist, in his book “Bowling Alone.” After all, the trend lines for Washington state over this period follow those of the two counties. If we constructed national trend line, my hunch is that wouldn’t too different from what we observe locally and statewide.
“Bowling Alone” chronicles the decline of participation in local institutions such as non-profits, service clubs and churches, which in turn lead to a decline of trust, or social capital. Putman points to a long-running clash between two world views — individualism versus community — with individualism coming out on top over the past few decades.
Putnam puts forward some thoughts why this has happened but doesn’t presume to know all the answers. You might have some ideas why participation in local institutions is lower or why an emphasis on the individual seems stronger than a generation ago.
Chelan and Douglas counties can at least take some comfort in knowing that with one exception, recent voter turnout for local elections is the highest in Eastern Washington. The only larger community that topped these two counties in 2021 was Walla Walla, and then just barely. The indicator graph also show off-year election turnout here is consistently higher than the state average. But can voter turnout in these elections, here and elsewhere in the state, change the trajectory of the past two decades?
Patrick Jones is executive director of the Institute of Public Policy & Economic Analysis at Eastern Washington University in Cheney.