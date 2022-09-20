I recently concluded the first portion of my sixth annual 12th District listening tour. Traveling throughout our district with my staff has become an annual tradition each fall, the time of year when legislators begin planning for the upcoming legislative session. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the past two listening tours consisted primarily of remote meetings. This year’s tour included in-person meetings with remote meetings available as an option.

This year’s listening tour is split between the traditional areas of the 12th District and the new areas resulting from the recent state redistricting. The first portion of the tour took place Sept. 13-16, with visits to Cashmere, Leavenworth, Chelan and Wenatchee. The remaining tour will take place Nov. 14–18 in the King and Snohomish counties portion of the new 12th District.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?