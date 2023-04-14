Last year, Elvis Garcia and I wrote an Op-Ed in the Wenatchee World about Washington’s new Capital Gains Tax on the super-rich. Not surprisingly, special interests responded in full force against the tax, bringing their case all the way to the state Supreme Court. Recently, the court upheld the new tax, sweeping in huge wins for our kids and families and protecting investments in education, early learning, and childcare that rural Washingtonians need now more than ever.
We’ve heard people say this is a slippery slope towards an income tax. So let’s be clear: this is not an income tax, which is unconstitutional in Washington State. This will affect mega-millionaires and billionaires, most of whom live in big urban areas like King County, when they make huge sales of things like stocks and bonds. It will affect less than 1% of Washingtonians. When a local business sells its stock of goods, it pays taxes, right? Shouldn’t billionaires too?
Everyday people can’t keep shouldering the weight of taxes for Washington State. Low- and middle-income earners like us pay 8 to 18% of our income in taxes while those at the very top pay less than 3%. Why? Because our state tax system is upside down. If state representatives don’t want to raise taxes on working families, then they should make sure those at the top pay their fair share. In the meantime, let’s not be tricked into protecting elite interests. Let’s applaud this step towards a fair tax system.
