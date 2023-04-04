In my work with Faith Action Network, a multi-faith advocacy coalition, I see faith communities in Wenatchee and across our state open their doors to their neighbors who need food, transportation, and other emergency assistance. We know one high utility bill or unexpected medical bill can put a family into crisis. That's why it's so important to spread the word about a new tax credit of up to $1,200 available to families across Washington, starting this year. The Working Families Tax Credit goes beyond faithful charity to make sure that people who are working and paying taxes get the boost they need to get beyond crises. Qualifying for up to $1,200 can make such a tangible difference!
People in Wenatchee who don’t know about the new credit might end up missing out on this life-saving cash. Undocumented immigrant workers who have been left out of other programs are eligible for this credit since they work and pay taxes too. I am grateful that this tax credit will help level the playing field in our state, since working people in Washington pay more than our share of taxes that fund schools, roads, and all the things that make our community livable. Workers who live in our community will also spend the money in our community, supporting our local businesses.
If you’re a low-to-moderate-income worker, apply now at WorkingFamiliesCredit.wa.gov or find free tax and WFTC application assistance with the AARP Tax-Aide at the Eastmont Community Center in East Wenatchee, appointment required (877-211-9274).
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
In my work with Faith Action Network, a multi-faith advocacy coalition, I see faith communities in Wenatchee and across our state open their doors to their neighbors who need food, transportation, and other emergency assistance. We know one high utility bill or unexpected medical bill can pu…
I enjoy Wenatchee's thrift stores, i.e. The Goodwill's and the Senior Center Thrift Shop. Coming from the upper valley it's been a pleasure to shop for bargains and use their restroom facilities after coffee with friends.
Recently The World held a "Meet & Greet" @ Pybus Market for the public to speak with publisher & staff of the paper. I was excited for the opportunity; however, was unable to attend due to a conflict with my work schedule. I was hoping to express my viewpoint that the paper has a uni…
As a former educator and grandmother, I enjoy spending time with kids; watching them achieve milestones, set goals and become the citizens of our future. I am becoming increasingly concerned about what their future will look like. The Climate Crisis is having a negative impact on our planet,…